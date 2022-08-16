Lane Generational LLC Buys Shares of 25,511 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,511 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.4% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.82.
Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.