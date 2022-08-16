LCMS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00 (LCMS)

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LCMS has traded 83.3% higher against the dollar. LCMS has a total market cap of $16,417.73 and $13.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036954 BTC.
LCMS Profile
LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.
