Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Shares Down 2.5%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 155,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 70,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.