Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,071,000 shares of company stock worth $205,251,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 599.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 227.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,632,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,197 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 46,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,286. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,407.00 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

