Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 613,368 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Lion Electric Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $951.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

