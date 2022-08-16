Lithium Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Lithium has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $253,486.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lithium has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037239 BTC.
About Lithium
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,835,680 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lithium
