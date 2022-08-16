Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.76. 151,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

