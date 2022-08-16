Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 18,268 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average of $165.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.