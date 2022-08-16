Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 83,803 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,296.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

