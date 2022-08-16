Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $2.90 Million in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.19.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

