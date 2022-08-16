Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $2.90 Million in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LHC Group Stock Performance
Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.19.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
