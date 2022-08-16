Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $3.10 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Down 0.0 %

IP opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.