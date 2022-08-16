Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $171.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average is $150.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

