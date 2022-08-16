Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 57,585 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

