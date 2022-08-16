Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 79,388 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.