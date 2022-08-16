Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 443.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 547,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 446,489 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,602,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,437,000 after buying an additional 334,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,878,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

