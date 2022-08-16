Locus Chain Price Hits $0.0747 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $65.71 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

