Lossless Hits One Day Volume of $233,861.00 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $233,861.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036991 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
