Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Boosted by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

Shares of LOW opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

