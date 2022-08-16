Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average of $202.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.