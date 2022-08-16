LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.26 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 149,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 88,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. 28,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.