LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,286,874. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

