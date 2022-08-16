LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 231.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWN stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,590. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

