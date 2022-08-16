LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,182,000 after acquiring an additional 225,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 382,139 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

