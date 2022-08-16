LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $438.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.