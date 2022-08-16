LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 552 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,533,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,078. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.85 and its 200-day moving average is $373.12.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

