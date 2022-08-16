LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,644 shares of company stock worth $68,036,430. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,352. The firm has a market cap of $510.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.83 and a 200-day moving average of $503.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

