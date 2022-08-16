LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,116 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,496,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,300 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

