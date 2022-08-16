LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Major Shareholder Sells $83,160,000.00 in Stock

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of LXU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.78. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSB Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

