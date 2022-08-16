LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.59

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 2365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

