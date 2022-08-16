Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,505,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

