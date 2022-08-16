Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $20.48. Macy’s shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 94,765 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.