Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,163. Magnite has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

