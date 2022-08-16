MAI Capital Management Cuts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in STERIS by 6,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after buying an additional 1,121,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after buying an additional 480,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,303,000 after buying an additional 302,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $213.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.93 and a 200-day moving average of $224.72. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

