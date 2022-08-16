MAI Capital Management Sells 3,821 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

