Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20). Approximately 14,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 25,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.23).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £115.97 million and a PE ratio of 3,312.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.87.

Manolete Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.38%.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

