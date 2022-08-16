MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $29.34 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,102.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00066436 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 498,714,331 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

