Maripau Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HERO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HERO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. 24,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,081. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.