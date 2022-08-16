Maripau Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

MBB traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

