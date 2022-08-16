Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.42. The company had a trading volume of 239,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,643. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

