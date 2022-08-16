Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

