Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.67. 1,597,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,549,776. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.97.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

