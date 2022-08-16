Maripau Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,319,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 186.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.51. The company had a trading volume of 255,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,722. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

