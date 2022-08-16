Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. 15,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,063. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

