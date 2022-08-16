Martin Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,047. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.33. The stock had a trading volume of 142,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a market cap of $359.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

