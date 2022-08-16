Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,596 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,211. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

