Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,215 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $3,875,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

