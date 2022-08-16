Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $172.72. 3,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

