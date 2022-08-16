Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $11.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Masimo by 46.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

