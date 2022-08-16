Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Mativ Stock Performance
MATV stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Mativ has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Mativ Company Profile
