Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Mativ has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

